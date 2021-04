Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for NTPC Ltd, stating that in terms of growth, the company delivers on all fronts.

The brokerage firm states that the company has seen a stellar 3.5 gigawatt (GW) of regulated capacity commercialisation despite the lockdown last year, a 25 percent rise in its solar capacity, over 91 percent availability, and 100 percent realisation of the billed amount from discoms. These, along with the closure of old thermal plants to improve environmental, social, and governance (ESG) were the company’s key achievements in FY2021.

The CLSA note states: “NTPC is now leading the energy transition with a 17 percent market share of solar bids in the second half of FY2021. It has also created a stage for even better achievement in FY2022 with 1.3GW worth of plants set to commercialise in the first quarter of FY2022.”