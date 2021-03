Brokerage firm CLSA has given a 'buy' rating for ICICI Bank, stating that growth continues to remain strong (+15 percent retail growth in the third quarter) driven by a high share of secured assets, continued momentum in retail disbursements, and an increasing focus on SME lending.

CLSA has a price target of Rs 800 for the stock.

The brokerage report mentioned that “post-COVID-19, the industry growth pick-up has only been +6.4 percent year-on-year (YoY). ICICI's relative growth of 15 percent in retail in the quarter ending December 2020 has been the strongest. The share of secured loans, like mortgages, is high at +30 percent, and disbursements continue to remain strong. The bank is bridging the gap on business banking and small and medium-sized enterprises lending with peers. So, the small and medium-sized enterprises’ growth continues to remain strong. Also, its overseas book is just 6 percent to 7 percent of loans and is unlikely to be a material drag on growth.”

The bank NIMs has improved by 30 basis points over the past three years and 60-70 basis points since FY13/14. Risk to net interest margin now is evenly placed as the deployment of excess liquidity and a lower share of overseas loans will aid its margins while lower incremental lending spreads and higher secured retail growth will exert downward pressure. states the CLSA report

The bank asset quality performance in the nine months of FY21 was a positive surprise for the firm. Now, CLSA expects a benign corporate credit cycle for the next few years. The retail collections are nearing pre-COVID-19 levels and even overdue loans, progress has been satisfactory. As the rising COVID-19 cases do increase uncertainty, Rs 7,800 crore in contingency provisions should prevent any downside to 120/100 basis points in FY22/23CL credit cost estimates.