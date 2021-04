Brokerage firm CLSA has given a ‘buy’ rating for Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, stating that the management aspires for a sustainable 25 percent EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation) margins. The keys to achieving this goal would be improved profitability in India, ROW and APIs along with sustaining current US margins. CLSA has set a price target of Rs 5,830 for the stock.

The brokerage note states: “We estimate FY2021 India margins at 24 percent, well below peers. A shift towards larger brands, a stronger therapy focus after the Wockhardt acquisition, and improved field force productivity may lift margins to 25 percent to 26 percent by FY2023.”

The CLSA report also adds that though Dr Reddy’s is expanding its presence in China, results here should be visible only after 2-3 years. The report also mentions that Dr Reddy’s has 89 products pending approval with the US FDA — this includes a healthy mix of complex injectables, oral solids, and commodity generics. “The pipeline includes limited-competition products such as Kuvan, Ciprodex, Revlimid, Vascepa, Nuvaring, and Copaxone. Leveraging strong research and development skills, Dr Reddy’s aims to expand its product portfolio with over 20 filings and consistent launches,” states the note, adding that timely US pipeline execution should help sustain US profitability at 24-25 percent levels.