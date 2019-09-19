Market
CLSA expects Nifty to build 10% returns in one year
Updated : September 19, 2019 09:35 AM IST
The firm said that various data points including Nielsen data on consumption and auto dealer survey suggest that the economic slowdown has worsened during the September quarter.Â
The brokerage believes that the government does not have the fiscal space to stimulate the economy through spending.
CLSA said that although the economic data is likely to remain weak over the next 2-3 quarters, some positives will play out in the medium-term.
