Earnings
CLSA cuts FY20 growth forecast for consumer staples to 8.4%
Updated : August 20, 2019 09:04 AM IST
Britannia has the highest earnings cut of 7 percent while Marico has a slight upgrade, CLSA said in its latest report.
Overall, the research house has a cautious commentary on the consumer sector but is hopeful of a recovery in H2.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more