Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow

    CLSA bearish on Biocon, here’s why

    Profile image
    By Ekta Batra | IST (Published)
    Mini

    Biocon has slipped in trade post CLSA's sell call on the stock, at a target price of Rs 260. Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.

    Biocon has slipped in trade post CLSA's sell call on the stock, at a target price of Rs 260.
    A couple of takeaways from the annual report is that the cash flow remained negative for the eighth consecutive year in FY21, as per CLSA.
    The operating cash flow fell 24 percent year-on-year and capex intensity remained high. It is around Rs 2,200 crore of FY22 capex guidance, which suggests that the capex intensity will remain high, going forward.
    A slump in the margins in the biologics business has hurt overall profitability, as per CLSA.
    FY21 report lacks any mention of listing plans for the biologics business as well.
    Watch the accompanying video of CNBC-TV18’s Ekta Batra for more details.
    (Edited by : Dipika)
    Tags
    Previous Article

    CLSA adds ONGC, removes Bharti Airtel from its India focus portfolio; here's why

    Next Article

    SAT to hear matter on PNB Housing-Carlyle deal next week

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,927.95 208.10 3.10
    HDFC Bank1,538.50 43.05 2.88
    Bajaj Finance6,242.00 169.30 2.79
    Shree Cements27,649.95 662.35 2.45
    Kotak Mahindra1,758.35 27.25 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,925.35 206.65 3.08
    HDFC Bank1,538.00 43.00 2.88
    Bajaj Finance6,246.85 175.00 2.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,110.00 185.35 1.55
    Kotak Mahindra1,758.65 27.05 1.56
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,927.95 208.10 3.10
    HDFC Bank1,538.50 43.05 2.88
    Bajaj Finance6,242.00 169.30 2.79
    Shree Cements27,649.95 662.35 2.45
    Kotak Mahindra1,758.35 27.25 1.57
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    UltraTechCement6,925.35 206.65 3.08
    HDFC Bank1,538.00 43.00 2.88
    Bajaj Finance6,246.85 175.00 2.88
    Bajaj Finserv12,110.00 185.35 1.55
    Kotak Mahindra1,758.65 27.05 1.56

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.59500.29500.40
    Euro-Rupee88.27100.15800.18
    Pound-Rupee103.23500.38300.37
    Rupee-100 Yen0.67310.00360.54
    View More