Amid India grappling with the second wave of the COVID-19 and its impact on investor confidence, global brokerage CLSA has initiated alterations in its focus portfolio. It has added Axis Bank to its India portfolio, replacing HCL Tech, as CLSA reduces weight in defensives after their strong outperformance in the last two months.

CLSA’s defensive index has outperformed the Nifty by 3 percentage points in the last two months helped by a strong performance of pharma and the power sector. After this, relative valuations of defensives are no longer as attractive, it noted in a research report.

"To accommodate Axis Bank and to make our portfolio more inclined to play the domestic reflation trade, we remove HCL Tech from our CLSA India focus portfolio," the brokerage said in the report.

The brokerage is bullish on financials due to its recent underperformance. The rising intensity of the second coronavirus wave in India may have reduced investor confidence on outlook on India reflation trade outlook timing and made financials underperform.

However, it stated that India’s wave 2 may have peaked and this, along with a continued rise in vaccination pace, should pave the way for gradual lockdown relaxation and eventual economic normalisation by August-September. These factors should again raise confidence on reflation trades, it added.

It has added Axis Bank along with ICICI Bank and SBI, which are already on the list. This portfolio has outperformed the Nifty by 19 percentage points YTD, CLSA further informed.