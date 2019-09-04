Market
Closing bell: Sensex up 162 points, Nifty near 11,850; banks, metals lead gains
Updated : September 04, 2019 03:55 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led mainly by banking and metal indices.
The Sensex ended 162 points higher at 36,725, while the broader Nifty50 index added 47 points to end the day at 10,845.
Tata Steel, BPCL, IOC, Dr Reddy's, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
