Closing bell: Sensex up 162 points, Nifty near 11,850; banks, metals lead gains

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, led mainly by banking and metal indices. As gains by index heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Infosys, and the State Bank of India lifted the indices. A rebound in the rupee also added to the cheer. The domestic currency recovered slightly to trade below Rs 72 per dollar versus last close of Rs 72.4.

Meanwhile, the overall sentiment of the market remained cautious amid weak global cues, following a sharp slump in the previous session due to heavy foreign outflows from capital markets. Domestic stock markets and the rupee had plunged on Tuesday after data last week showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in over six years.

The Sensex ended 162 points higher at 36,725, while the broader Nifty50 index added 47 points to end the day at 10,845. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.5 percent, while, the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.2 percent.

Foreign investors pulled out Rs 2,016 crore ($281.99 million) from capital markets on Tuesday, according to NSE data.

Globally, trade sentiment remained subdued after data showed that the US manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016 amid worries about a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions between China and the United States.

Tata Steel, BPCL, IOC, Dr Reddy's, and JSW Steel were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Maruti Suzuki, Sun Pharma, Britannia, Tata Motors, and Asian Paints led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Metal index gained the most, up 1.6 percent followed by banking indices. Nifty Bank, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Financial Services indices rose around 1 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Auto fell the most, down 1.7 percent and Nifty Media was also down 0.6 percent.