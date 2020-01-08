Market
Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses, ends flat, Nifty holds 12,200; Bharti Airtel, TCS top gainers
Updated : January 08, 2020 03:53 PM IST
Indian stocks pared morning losses to end flat on Wednesday as losses in index heavyweights like Infosys, L&T and RIL were capped by gains in TCS, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel.
The Sensex ended 52 points lower at 40,818, while the Nifty settled 27 points lower at 12,025.
Oil & gas stock like IOC, ONGC, RIL declined 0.7-2 percent as crude prices rose post as tensions in the Middle East escalated.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more