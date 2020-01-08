#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses, ends flat, Nifty holds 12,200; Bharti Airtel, TCS top gainers

Updated : January 08, 2020 03:53 PM IST

Indian stocks pared morning losses to end flat on Wednesday as losses in index heavyweights like Infosys, L&T and RIL were capped by gains in TCS, ICICI Bank, and Bharti Airtel.
The Sensex ended 52 points lower at 40,818, while the Nifty settled 27 points lower at 12,025.
Oil & gas stock like IOC, ONGC, RIL declined 0.7-2 percent as crude prices rose post as tensions in the Middle East escalated.
Closing Bell: Sensex trims losses, ends flat, Nifty holds 12,200; Bharti Airtel, TCS top gainers
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Gold price in India hits all-time high today, yellow metal goes past $1,600 in the global markets

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

Rupee opens weaker at 72.02/$1 as tensions in Middle East escalate

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

MDR waiver: RBI may have to shell out Rs 1,800 crore to banks

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV