Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 950 points to 3-month lows; Airtel, IndusInd Bank decline

The Indian equity benchmark indices plunged over 1 percent to close at three-month lows, dragged by the likes of FMCG and IT stocks. The 30-scrip Sensex tanked 950 points to 56,747 and the Nifty50 index declined 430 points to end at 16,912. The broader market sentiment also weakened as midcaps and smallcaps plunged 1 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, only UPL was the top gainer, rising nearly half a percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, Tata Consumer, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, and Infosys. Eight stocks hit fresh highs in the session today. The shares of Reliance Industries Limited hit Rs 2,300 per share for the first time since October 2020.

Sectors like Nifty Auto, FMCG, Pharma declined nearly 2 percent. Nifty IT was down over 2.7 percent. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Media, Metal indices were down over 1 percent.

Globally, European stocks opened higher and the US futures were attempted to rebound from last week when the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant and expectations of tighter US monetary policy rocked global markets.

Optimism in Europe overcame a rough session in Asia where the MSCI index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost almost 1 percent.

The mood was more upbeat moving West with the pan-European STOXX 600 up 0.7 percent and S&P 500 futures adding 0.5 percent.

Oil prices rose by more than $1 a barrel after top exporter Saudi Arabia raised prices for its crude sold to Asia and the United States, and as indirect US-Iran talks on reviving a nuclear deal appeared to hit an impasse. Gold prices edged 0.15 percent lower, pressured by the resilient dollar.