Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 770 points, Nifty below 10,800; PSU Banks index declined 5%, metals down 3%
Updated : September 03, 2019 03:50 PM IST
Indian shares dropped sharply to end over 2 percent lower on Tuesday after India's economic growth in the first quarter of the current fiscal slipped to over six-year low.
Major selling in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, HDFC, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank dragged the indices.
Only Tech Mahindra and HCL Tech gained on the Nifty50, while all other stocks ended in red.
