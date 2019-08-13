Closing Bell: Sensex tanks 624 points, Nifty below 11,000 dragged by bank, auto stocks; Indiabulls Housing, RIL top gainers
Updated : August 13, 2019 03:50 PM IST
The Sensex ends 624 points down at 36,958 while the broader Nifty50 index loses 184 points to end the day at 10,926.
Indiabulls Housing, Reliance Industries, GAIL, Sun Pharma, and Zee are the top gainers on the Nifty50 while YES Bank, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv, and Eicher Motors lead the losses.
