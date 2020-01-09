Market
Closing Bell: Sensex surges 635 points, Nifty above 12,200 as banks, metals rally; JSW Steel top gainer
Updated : January 09, 2020 03:43 PM IST
The Indian market surged around 1.5 percent on Thursday as crude prices steadied after US-Iran tensions eased and improved risk appetite.
The Sensex settled 635 points higher at 41,452, while the Nifty50 index ended the day 190 points higher at 12,216
IT stocks were under pressure as rupee rose after crude oil prices fell 5 percent overnight.
