Closing bell: Sensex surges over 300 points, Nifty ends above 14,100 led by metal, IT stocks

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Monday led by across-the-board buying. The Sensex finished 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80, while the Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,132.90.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 ending over 1 percent higher each. All the sectoral indices ended in the green with the Nifty Metal index rallying the most over 5 percent followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto.

ONGC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 percent, followed by TCS, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, M&M, HUL and L&T.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, Titan and PowerGrid were among the laggards. Experts said final approval for two COVID-19 vaccines and likely commencement of the inoculation process soon are positives for the markets and economy.

India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Covishield and indigenously-developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

Indian markets opened on a positive note following upbeat Asian market peers. During the afternoon session markets slipped as some selling was witnessed in key frontline banking stocks, said Narendra Solanki, Head- Equity Research (Fundamental), Anand Rathi.

However, markets regained and further strengthened as the Nikkei India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), released during the day, rose to 56.4 in December as against 56.3 in November. Also, cues from western markets helped in boosting the sentiments near the closing session, he added.