Market Closing bell: Sensex surges over 300 points, Nifty ends above 14,100 led by metal, IT stocks Updated : January 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Monday led by across-the-board buying. The Sensex finished 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80, while the Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,132.90. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply