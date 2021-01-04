  • SENSEX
Closing bell: Sensex surges over 300 points, Nifty ends above 14,100 led by metal, IT stocks

Updated : January 04, 2021 04:25 PM IST

The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record levels on Monday led by across-the-board buying.
The Sensex finished 307.82 points or 0.64 percent higher at 48,176.80, while the Nifty gained 114.40 points or 0.82 percent to close at 14,132.90.
