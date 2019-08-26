Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Closing bell: Sensex surges 793 points, Nifty above 11,050 on FM Sitharaman's announcements; financials lead

Updated : August 26, 2019 04:04 PM IST

The Sensex ended 793 points higher at 37,494, while the broader Nifty50 index added 228 points to end the day at 11,058.
Adani Ports, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, YES Bank, and Ultratech Cement were top gainers on the Nifty50.
YES Bank, RBL Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, PNB, and SBI rose between 3-6 percent.
