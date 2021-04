The Indian equity market ended over 1.5 percent higher on Wednesday led by banks, auto and financial stocks. The Sensex rallied 789.70 points, or 1.61 percent to 49,733.84, while the Nifty closed 211.50 points, or 1.44 percent higher at 14,864.55.

Gains in midcap and smallcap indices supported the rally.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty IT gained the most, while losses were seen in metal, pharma and realty indices.

On the Nifty50, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors, Bajaj Finserv and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers, while Britannia Industries, Hindalco Industries, Nestle India, Divi's Laboratories and HDFC Life Insurance were the top index losers.

Strong buying interest was seen in banking and auto stocks with enhanced business prospects which are likely to be maintained, he added. Further, short-covering ahead of derivatives expiry also contributed to recent rally, analysts were quoted as saying in the PTI report.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red. Bourses in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals.