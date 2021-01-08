Market Closing bell: Sensex surges 689 points, Nifty settles above 14,300; IT, auto stocks shine Updated : January 08, 2021 04:06 PM IST The Indian market ended at record high levels on Friday led by strong gains in IT, auto and pharma stocks. Broader markets, Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 participated in the rally and ended higher. Among sectoral indices, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Media jumped 3 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply