Closing Bell: Sensex surges 646 points, Nifty above 11,300; banks lead gains, IndusInd Bank up 5%
Updated : October 09, 2019 03:48 PM IST
IndusInd Bank, Bharti Infratel, Bharti Airtel, SBI and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Major buying was seen in banking stocks with the index up 3.7 percent led by gains in IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and Bank of Baroda up between 4-5.5 percent.
Raymond rose more than 10 percent after one of its unit, JK Investo Trade, entered into an agreement to sell 20-acre land parcel in Thane.
