Indian benchmark equity indices -- Sensex and Nifty -- surged on Monday led by gains in banking, metals and realty stocks amid positive global cues.

The benchmark Sensex gained 0.81 percent or 380.21 points to 47,353.75, while the Nifty ended 0.90 percent or 123.95 points higher at 13,873.20.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap100 and Smallcap100 ending more than 1 percent higher each.

Barring Nifty pharma, all the other sectoral indices ended in the green.