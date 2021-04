The Indian equity market ended over 1 percent higher on Monday led by gains in metals, banks and financial stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex gained 508.06 points, or 1.06 percent to 48,386.51, while the Nifty ended 143.65 points, or 1.00 percent higher at 14,485.00.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices supported the rally closing with strong gains.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty gained the most over 4 percent followed by Nifty Metal, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT. Selling was seen in the pharma index.