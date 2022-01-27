Closing Bell: Sensex slumps 580 points, Nifty at 17,150; Rs 2.6 lakh crore of investor wealth wiped off

The Indian equity benchmark indices crashed as much as 2.5 percent Thursday after Federal Reserve indicated it is likely to hike interest rates in March as inflation continues to rise. Tracking weakness in the global markets, Sensex declined as much as 1,400 points and Nifty slid below 17,000 points during the session. The indices recovered much of the losses to close only 1 lower.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 57,276 , as it slumped 580 points and the Nifty50 index declined 167 points to end at 17,110. The broader markets also declined over a percent.

Investors lost Rs 2.7 lakh crore of wealth Thursday as the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies dropped to Rs 260 lakh crore. The market breadth improved from opening levels, but favoured the declines, with two stocks falling for every one stock that rose.

Among sectoral gauges, Nifty Bank gained nearly 3 percent from day's lows to close over 0.8 percent in a rally led by Axis Bank . Strong third-quarter earnings reported by Canara Bank helped the PSU Bank basket gain, with Nifty PSU Bank rising as much as 5 percent.

Nifty Auto also recovered to close 0.3 percent higher. Nifty IT, on the other hand, crashed over 3.5 percent. The index is now down over 13 percent this month and set for the biggest monthly fall since March 2020. Nifty Metals also declined over half a percent and Nifty Pharma closed over 1.5 percent lower.

Volatility index, India VIX fell over 13 percent from highs to close 2 percent lower.

Among the 50 stocks on Axis Bank, Maruti, SBI, Cipla, Kotak Mahindra Bank led the gains, as each scrip rose up to 3 percent. Leading the losses were HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Dr Reddy, Wipro, and TCS.

Torrent Pharma was the top midcap loser today following weak third-quarter earnings and brokerages cutting estimates. IndiaMART, Coforge, Dalmia Bharat, Mindtree, Jubliant Food were the top midcap loser in Thursday's session.