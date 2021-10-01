Closing Bell: Sensex slumps 360 points, Nifty at 17,532; Mahindra & Mahindra rise

The Indian equity benchmark indices slumped half a percent Friday pulled lower by financial, automobile, and metal shares and tracking weakness in the global markets.

The 30-scrip Sensex slumped 360 points to close at 58,765 and the Nifty50 index slumped 86 points to end at 17,532. The broader markets closed mixed with midcaps closing slightly below the flatline and smallcaps closing slightly above the flatline.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Mahindra & Mahindra, Coal India, IOC, Dr Reddy, and ONGC lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 3 percent higher. Leading the losses were Bajaj Finserv, Maruti, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel.

Among sectors on NSE, media, metal, pharma, PSU Bank, and healthcare indices rose over half a percent higher. On the other hand, indices like IT, Financial Services, and Bank slumped half a percent.