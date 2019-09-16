Market
Closing Bell: Sensex slumps 262 points, Nifty holds 11,000 as oil prices soar; HPCL, BPCL down over 5%
Updated : September 16, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Indian shares slumped on Monday as oil prices surged over 10 percent after attacks on key oil producer Saudi Arabiaâ€™s crude facilities over the weekend.
The Sensex ended 262 points lower at 37,123, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 72 points to end the day at 11,003.
Titan, Britannia, Tech Mahindra, ONGC, and Coal India were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more