Closing Bell: Sensex slips 80 points, Nifty holds 18,000; Reliance Industries lends support, IndusInd Bank drags

Indian share markets extended the losses to the second day even as benchmarks recovered from the worst in a choppy session. Reliance Industries lent some support to the market as financials, and metals dragged.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,352, as it fell 80 points and the Nifty50 index lost 27 points to settle at 18,017. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied a percent higher. Mid-cap index also closed at a record high of 28,916.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, UPL, Bharti Airtel, Mahindra & Mahindra , Britannia, and Sun Pharma lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 3.5 percent. Leading the losses were IndusInd Bank, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Coal India, and JSW Steel. Nykaa shares witnessed a spectacular listing as shares jumped 80 percent over the issue price. The shares continued rising post-listing.

Among sectors on NSE, banking and financial shares declined, with PSU Banks plunging over 2 percent. Metal shares were also down nearly 2 percent. Realty, media, and IT shares had a bad day on NSE. Auto shares rose nearly half a percent and healthcare and pharma indices rose marginally.

Globally, stocks steadied below this week's record highs and oil prices rose in jittery markets ahead of the US inflation data later in the day.

The MSCI global equity index was stable and S&P 500 futures were also flat after Wall Street closed lower Tuesday, ending a multi-day rally of consecutive record closing highs.

European stocks gained 0.18 percent, helped by energy stocks, but were also stuck below recent highs. Britain's FTSE 100 index rose 0.36 percent.

Another inflation warning came from Chinese factory gate prices, which are gaining at their fastest clip in a quarter-century. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan reversed earlier losses to gain 0.16 percent. Japan's Nikkei fell over half a percent.

Brent and US crude futures extended gains into a fourth session, hitting two-week highs around $85 a barrel after industry data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week. Brent crude futures were at $85.16 a barrel up nearly half a percent. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to $84.19 a barrel, adding to Tuesday's 2.7 percent gain.

Gold and Bitcoin have been the primary beneficiaries of the market turbulence, with gold up about 3.5 percent in a week to $1,826 an ounce. And Bitcoin hovering at $66,778 after hitting a record of $68,564 a day ago.

With inputs from Reuters