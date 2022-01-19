Closing Bell: Sensex slips 655 points, Nifty at 17,930; ONGC, Tata Motors surge

The Indian equity benchmark indices closed a percent lower for the second straight session as rising bond yields and negative global cues spooked investors.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,098, as it declined over 655 points and the Nifty50 index plunged 175 points to end at 17,938. The broader markets were better off as both midcaps and smallcaps settled flat. The market breadth favours the advances, with two stocks rising for every one stock that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty PSU Banks and Media indices. Nifty Metal, Oil & Gas, and Auto indices closed nearly 1 percent higher. However, Nifty IT declined over 2 percent and Banks slipped half a percent. Nifty Financial Services also declined over 1 percent.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, ONGC, Tata Motors, Coal India, UPL, and Maruti Suzuki led the gains, as each scrip rose up to 3 percent. Leading the losses were Infosys, Shree Cement, Adani Ports , Asian Paints, and Hindustan Unilever.

Globally, Asian shares were trading mixed. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased half a percent. Japan's Nikkei plunged nearly 3 percent. Chinese stocks closed 0.3 percent lower, Australian stocks slid over 1 percent. Hong Kong's HSI was trading flat.

In the Eurozone, stocks were trading mixed as Germany's 10-year bond yield climbed over 0 percent for the first time since May 2019. While Germany's DAX was flat, France's CAC was up over half a percent. European stocks followed the broad-based sell-off on Wall Street that saw S&P 500 plunging over 2 percent and tech-based Nasdaq declined over 2.5 percent.

Futures on Wall Street were faring slightly better than their spot market counterparts. S&P 500 Futures were up over 0.2 percent and Nasdaq Futures rose over 0.3 percent.

Over in commodities, the crude oil prices rose for a fourth day as an outage on a pipeline from Iraq to Turkey increased concerns about an already tight supply outlook amid worrisome geopolitical troubles in Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

The brent crude futures were up 1 percent to $88.37 whereas the US oil surged over 1.3 percent to $86.55. The benchmarks climbed to their highest levels since October 2014. Spot gold was up over 0.25 percent to $1,816.

With inputs from Reuters