Closing Bell: Sensex slips 175 points, Nifty at 17,320; ITC, Bajaj Finance decline

The stock market failed to hold the mid-day recovery and above the flatline, dragged by the likes of ITC, HDFC twins, and Bharti Airtel. The 30-scrip Sensex slipped 175 points to close at 58,110 . And the Nifty50 index declined over 40 points to end at 17,324. The broader markets closed mixed with midcaps closing in the red and smallcaps in the green with marginal gains.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Power Grid, Divi's Labs, Axis Bank, Nestle, and Dr Reddy led the gains, as each scrip gained 1 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were ITC, Bajaj Finance, Tata Consumer, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Bharti Airtel.

Among sectors on NSE, Nifty Bank recovered over 300 points from lows and ended just below the flatline. ICICI Bank and Axis Bank contributed most to the recovery. Nifty Auto and Financial Services closed over half a percent lower. Nifty FMCG was also down half a percent. Nifty IT ended in the green. And Nifty Media rose over 1.5 percent. Nifty Pharma and Healthcare index also surged over 1 percent.

Globally, European stocks opened higher, but sentiment turned cautious amid the continued spread of the Omicron variant. The pan-Europe index, Stoxx 600 was slightly below the flatline.

Over in Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan declined half a percent. Japan's Nikkei was down over half a percent, and Hong Kong's benchmark HSI declined over 1 percent.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were in the red following an overnight slump on Wall Street. S&P Futures were down over 0.3 percent.

Over in commodities, oil prices declined after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said that the new Omicron coronavirus variant was set to dent the global demand recovery while supplies were set to increase next year. Brent crude oil futures dropped to $74.34 a barrel and the US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures declined to $71.26.

