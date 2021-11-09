0

  • Closing Bell: Sensex slips 110 points, Nifty below 18,050; Tata Motors top gainer, HDFC twins slump

Closing Bell: Sensex slips 110 points, Nifty below 18,050; Tata Motors top gainer, HDFC twins slump

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Share market closed the day lower today as Sensex slipped 110 points and Nifty edged below 18,050. Broader markets, however, outperformed the benchmarks as both midcaps and smallcaps rose 1 and 0.5 percent higher, respectively.

The Indian equity benchmark declined Tuesday despite a positive start as the shares were dragged by financials. Auto, oil & gas, and PSU Bank shares kept the indices from plunging.
The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,433, as it lost 112 points and the Nifty50 index declined 25 points to end at 18,044. The broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as both mid-caps and small-caps rose over 1 and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tata Motors, ONGC, Hero MotorCorp, Divi's Labs lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were Britannia, HDFC Bank, Maruti, JSW Steel, and HDFC.
Among sectors on NSE, auto, PSU Bank, and oil & gas stocks surged nearly a percent higher. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, and Metal closed the day in the red.
Globally, the stocks were boosted by a $1 trillion US infrastructure bill and held the line close to all-time highs.
The pan-European STOXX opened flat but just a whisker from the record high hit last week. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.26 percent.
US stock futures were broadly unchanged after Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq extended their run of all-time closing highs to eight straight sessions.
Market analysts are, however, eager to get their hands on US consumer prices data Wednesday as a stronger than expected reading would rekindle talk of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates earlier than expected.
Elsewhere in cryptocurrencies, bitcoin hit a new record and held close to it at about $68,000.
Oil prices were slightly up as the passage of the US infrastructure bill and China's export growth supported the outlook for energy demand. Saudi Arabia's state-owned producer Aramco also raised the official selling price for its crude.
US crude ticked up 0.59 percent to $82.4 a barrel. Brent crude rose 0.46 percent to $83.31 per barrel. Spot gold was slightly down at $1,823 per ounce.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(Edited by : Yashi Gupta)
