Closing Bell: Sensex slides below 60,000, Nifty50 slumps 180 points; Power Grid gains

The Indian equity benchmark indices declined 1 percent for the third straight session Thursday following mixed global cues and weak IT stocks even as broader markets closed flat.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 59,464 , as it slipped over 635 points and the Nifty50 index slumped over 180 points to end at 17,757. The broader markets closed flat. The market breadth favours the advances, with one stock rising for every one stock that slipped.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty Metals as it closed over half a percent higher. Nifty Realty also closed the day in the green. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Healthcare, and Pharma indices closed over 1.5 percent lower. The Nifty FMCG index also declined over 1 percent. Nifty Bank and Auto were also under selling pressure.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel, Grasim, JSW Steel, and Britannia led the gains, as each scrip rose up to 5 percent. Leading the losses were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Auto, Divi's Lab, Infosys, and TCS.

Globally, European stocks fell as cautious investors continued to assess how far and fast the US Federal Reserve will begin raising interest rates this year. Blue-chip indexes in Frankfurt, Paris and London were all lower. The Stoxx Index of 600 European countries was also down 0.2 percent. Also keeping a lid on risk-taking were the tech-laden Nasdaq entering correction territory Wednesday, a sell-off in bonds, and elevated crude oil prices.

But gains in Asian counters pushed the MSCI all-country index up to 0.16 percent. Asian share markets broke a five-day slide and a particularly bright spot were the Chinese stocks after the country cut benchmark mortgage reference rates to spur economic growth.

Rising US interest rates could dent global growth prospects and the earnings outlook for international companies.

In commodity markets, oil prices eased off elevated levels after touching their highest levels since 2014 Wednesday. The global benchmark Brent crude oil was last down nearly 1 percent at $87.58 the US oil fell marginally to $86.68.

After a stellar rally a day earlier, Gold paused and traded little unchanged at $1,840.

With inputs from Reuters