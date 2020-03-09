  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex sinks nearly 2000 points, Nifty below 10,500 amid global rout, crash in oil prices

Updated : March 09, 2020 03:45 PM IST

Indian shares tumbled 5 percent on Monday following a slide in global peers as fears intensified over the spread of coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged.
The BSE Sensex ended 1942 points lower at 35,635 while the Nifty50 index settled 538 points higher at 10,451.
Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel, and Eicher Motors were the top Nifty50 gainers, while ONGC, Vedanta, RIL, Zee, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.
Closing Bell: Sensex sinks nearly 2000 points, Nifty below 10,500 amid global rout, crash in oil prices

You May Also Like

Did not defer capital raising due to fear around AT1 bonds, says IndusInd Bank’s Romesh Sobti

Did not defer capital raising due to fear around AT1 bonds, says IndusInd Bank’s Romesh Sobti

Expect coronavirus to impact demand for oil beyond Q1CY20 as well, says David Lennox of Fat Prophets

Expect coronavirus to impact demand for oil beyond Q1CY20 as well, says David Lennox of Fat Prophets

DLF's board-constituted panel approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraising proposal       

DLF's board-constituted panel approves Rs 1,000 crore fundraising proposal       

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement