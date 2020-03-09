Market
Closing Bell: Sensex sinks nearly 2000 points, Nifty below 10,500 amid global rout, crash in oil prices
Updated : March 09, 2020 03:45 PM IST
Indian shares tumbled 5 percent on Monday following a slide in global peers as fears intensified over the spread of coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged.
The BSE Sensex ended 1942 points lower at 35,635 while the Nifty50 index settled 538 points higher at 10,451.
Yes Bank, BPCL, Bharti Infratel, and Eicher Motors were the top Nifty50 gainers, while ONGC, Vedanta, RIL, Zee, and IndusInd Bank led the losses.