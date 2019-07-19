Market
Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 560 points, Nifty below 11,450; financial, auto stocks drag
Updated : July 19, 2019 03:49 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices gave up early gains to end lower on Friday, dragged by auto and financial stocks as the first set of corporate results failed to impress investors.
The Sensex ended 560 points lower at 38,337, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 178 points to end at 11,419. In broader markets.
M&M, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Eicher Motors and IndusInd led the losses on Nifty50.
