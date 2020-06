Indian shares fell over 1.5 percent on Monday as a rise in domestic coronavirus cases and worries over a second wave of infections in China sapped investors’ appetite for riskier assets. The Sensex ended 552 points lower at 33,229, while the Nifty lost 159 points to settle at 9,814. Losses in financial stocks were the biggest contributor to the decline.

COVID-19 cases in India had surged well past 3.3 lakh and deaths neared 10,000. India is the fourth-worst affected country in the world.

Meanwhile, Asian shares stumbled and oil prices slipped on fears of the second wave. Beijing also recorded dozens of new cases in recent days, all linked to a major wholesale food market, raising concerns about a resurgence of the disease.

Back home, IndusInd Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, and ICICI Bank were the top losers on the Nifty50 index, while GAIL, Wipro, HCL Tech, RIL, and Sun Pharma were the top gainers.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank shed the most, 3.5 percent followed by Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Realty, down nearly 3 percent each. Meanwhile Nifty Metal fell 1.8 percent, while, Nifty Auto and Nifty IT shed around 1.5 percent each.

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) partly paid rights issue shares made a strong debut on the exchanges listing at a premium. The shares got listed at Rs 690 on the NSE as against its intrinsic value of Rs 397 apiece. It ended at Rs 698 per share, up 8 percent.