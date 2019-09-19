Market
Closing Bell: Sensex sheds 470 points, Nifty falls 1.2% as market witness huge selling; Yes Bank tanks 1%, Zee down 8%
Updated : September 19, 2019 03:56 PM IST
The Sensex ended 470 points lower at 36,093, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 136 points to end the day at 10,705.
Yes Bank was the biggest loser on the index, down nearly 16 percent followed by Zee, Indiabulls Housing, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices fell 1.7 and 1.5 percent, respectively.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more