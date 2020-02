Domestic stock markets closed Tuesday's session sharply higher, recording their best day since last September, tracking global gains and the recent slide in crude prices. Investors opted for low-level buying in beaten-down stocks. Gains in energy, metal, financial services and banking stocks led the markets higher.

Markets had taken comfort after China said it would welcome assistance from the United States to fight the coronavirus outbreak, as the death toll in China jumped to more than 420.

The Sensex gained 917.07 points, or 2.30 percent, to settle Tuesday's trade at 40,789.38. The Nifty rose 271.75 points, or 2.32 percent, to end at 11,979.65.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 1.14 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank advanced 2.21 percent.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Titan, Bharti Infratel, Indian Oil, Bajaj Finserv and BPCL, ending between 4.34 percent and 67.30 percent higher. HDFC Bank, HDFC and Reliance Industries contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

All of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty metal index ending 3.32 percent higher.

In stock-specific action, Titan surged over 7 percent after the company reported in-line earnings. Zee Entertainment slipped over 5 percent on reports of MCA’s order to inspect company's financials.