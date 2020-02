Domestic stock markets closed Wednesday's session on a positive note, as broader Asian shares rose on hopes of further stimulus from China to stem the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. Gains in metal, realty, financial services and banking stocks led the markets higher.

The Sensex gained 353.28 points, or 0.87 percent, to settle Wednesday's trade at 41,142.66. The Nifty rose 109.45 points, or 0.91 percent, to end at 12,089.15.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index rose 1.15 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank advanced 1.03 percent.

Investors awaited RBI's policy outcome on Thursday, where it is widely expected that rising inflation will keep the central bank from cutting interest rates.

Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Tata Motors, Yes Bank, Tata Steel, JSW Steel and BPCL, ending between 4.82 percent and 10.68 percent higher. Reliance Industries, HDFC and HDFC Bank contributed the most to the gains on the Sensex.

Ten out of the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty metal index ending 3.12 percent higher.

In stock-specific action, Tata Motors surged over 11 percent, posting biggest single-day gain in 4 months.

BPCL closed 5 percent higher on reports of Rosneft looking to bid for government stake. Cipla, Adani Gas and Apolly Tyres gained while Bosch, Berger slipped after earnings.