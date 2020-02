Domestic stock markets ended lower on Friday, as banks that are exposed to telecom operators fell after supreme court asked the companies to clear their dues to the government by March 17. The Sensex lost 202.05 points, or 0.49 percent, to settle Friday's trade at 41,257.74. The Nifty fell by 61.25 points, or 0.50 percent, to end at 12,113.45.

The Nifty MidCap 100 index lost 0.81 percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank declined 1.27 percent.

Top percentage laggards on the 50-scrip index were GAIL, Bharti Infratel, IndusInd Bank, Eicher Motors and Power Grid, ending between 2.97 percent and 5.49 percent lower. HDFC Bank, ITC and IndusInd Bank contributed the most to the losses on the Sensex.

All the 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled lower, with the Nifty PSU bank index ending 2 percent lower.

In stock-specific action, shares of Vodafone Idea, which owes the government about $4 billion, fell over 27 percent after top court ordered telecom companies to clear dues, sticking to its October decision. The decision also weighed on the stocks of banking and financial companies that are highly exposed to Vodafone's debt. State Bank of India (SBI) and IndusInd Bank shares settled in the negative territory.

Reliance Industries, on the other hand, moved higher after the AGR order. The stock was 1 percent up. In PSUs, GAIL slipped after companies withdrew petitions against DoT notice.

SpiceJet shares jumped 4 percent after it reported an improvement on a YoY basis. Avenue Super’s non-retail OFS was fully subscribed. The stock was 5 percent down.

Market breadth was negative, with 1,621 stocks settling lower and 913 ending higher on the BSE. On the NSE, 1,147 stocks declined while 632 advanced.