Indian stocks staged their biggest recovery on Friday after a 10 percent crash in the main indices on coronavirus fears triggered a rare trading halt earlier in the day. Indices hit a 10 percent lower circuit a few minutes into today's session - the first time since 2008 - as widespread panic over the coronavirus pandemic gripped global markets.

The Sensex ended 1,315 points higher at 34,093, while the NSE Nifty added 335 points to end at 9,965. The rupee, which earlier fell to a record low of 74.5075 against the dollar also reversed losses to trade about 0.4 percent stronger at 73.99.

Broader markets also recovered with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 2.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Among stocks, Tata Steel, HDFC, SBI, Sun Pharma, and BPCL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while UPL, Zee, Hero MotoCorp, Asian Paints, and Nestle led the losses.