Closing Bell: Sensex rises to 60,600; Nifty at 18,055; HCL Tech surges; Vodafone Idea declines 20%

The Indian equity benchmark closed higher for the third straight session led by gains in IT and financials. The 30-scrip Sensex closed at 60,616 , as it rose 220 points and the Nifty50 index surged 50 points to end at 18,055.

The market breadth favours the advances, with one stock rising for every one stock that slipped. The broader markets closed flat but in the green with both mid-caps and small-caps rising 0.09 and 0.06 percent, respectively.

Among sectoral gauges, a strong rally was seen in Nifty IT , as it rose over 1 percent. Nifty Bank, Financial services also closed nearly 0.3 percent higher. Nifty Auto declined 0.2 percent and Nifty Metal slipped nearly 2 percent. Nifty FMCG closed the day in the red.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Shree Cement, HCL Tech, Adani Ports, HDFC, ONGC, Divi's Lab led the gains, as each scrip rose over 1 to 4 percent. Leading the losses were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, BPCL, Hindalco, and Coal India.

The Vodafone Idea stock price slipped over 20 percent as reports said the government is set to become the telco's largest shareholder.

Globally, global stocks edged up and bond yields clung to recent highs Tuesday as investors awaited US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's appearance before the Senate Banking Committee, hoping for clues to the timing of expected policy tightening.

Powell, who is seeking a second four-year term as head of the Fed, appears before the committee on Tuesday followed by a hearing with vice-chair nominee Lael Brainard on Thursday.

The MSCI All Country stock index rose 0.2 percent. Meanwhile, in Europe, the STOXX index jumped 1 percent, snapping a three-day losing streak. In Asia, Japan stocks fell nearly 1 percent, Australian stocks shed 0.8 percent. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were trading higher.

Bitcoin was back up around $42,200 after having dropped below $40,000 Monday for the first time since September. Finally, oil prices recovered too, with Brent crude futures rising as much as 1 percent at $81.66.

With inputs from Reuters

