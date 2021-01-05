  • SENSEX
Closing bell: Sensex rises over 260 points, Nifty ends near 14,200

Updated : January 05, 2021 04:26 PM IST

The Indian benchmark equity indices ended at record high levels on Tuesday led by strong buying in the IT and private banks.
The Sensex ended 260.98 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 48,437.78, while the Nifty closed at 14,199.50, up 66.60 points, or 0.47 percent.
