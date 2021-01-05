Market Closing bell: Sensex rises over 260 points, Nifty ends near 14,200 Updated : January 05, 2021 04:26 PM IST The Indian benchmark equity indices ended at record high levels on Tuesday led by strong buying in the IT and private banks. The Sensex ended 260.98 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 48,437.78, while the Nifty closed at 14,199.50, up 66.60 points, or 0.47 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply