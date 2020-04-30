  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex rises 997 points, Nifty above 9,850; Tata Motors surges 20%

Updated : April 30, 2020 03:40 PM IST

The Sensex ended 997 points higher at 33,717, while the Nifty50 settled 306 points higher at 9,860.
Both indices saw their fourth straight session of gains in a holiday-shortened week, up around 6 percent each.
Tata Motors, UPL, ONGC, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
Lockdown: DPIIT's control room resolved 1,739 issues of trade, industry so far

Coronavirus impact: Do you need health insurance cover of Rs 1 crore?

Lupin receives Establishment Inspection Report for for Pithampur Unit-1 facility

