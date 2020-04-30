Closing Bell: Sensex rises 997 points, Nifty above 9,850; Tata Motors surges 20%

Indian shares jumped more than 3 percent on Thursday and witnessing their best month in nearly 11 years, as sentiment improved on promising early results from a COVID-19 drug trial, while heavyweight Reliance Industries gained ahead of its results. The Sensex ended 997 points higher at 33,717, while the Nifty50 settled 306 points higher at 9,860.

Both indices saw their fourth straight session of gains in a holiday-shortened week, up around 6 percent each.

The indices are also set to close the month nearly 20 percent higher, gains were last seen in May 2009, rebounding from a near 23 percent slump in March as the coronavirus hammered markets.

Meanwhile, Wall Street and Asian stock markets also rallied after early results from US-listed Gilead’s trial of its drug remdesivir showed on Wednesday it helped speed recovery from the illness caused by the coronavirus.

Back home, Tata Motors, UPL, ONGC, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Sun Pharma, HUL, Cipla, IndusInd Bank, and ITC led the losses.

Among sectors, the metal index rose the most, 7.8 percent, while auto and IT indices added 6.3 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively. Banks and financial indices were also up 1-2 percent. However, Nifty Media and Nifty Pharma were in the red for the day.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 2.6 percent ahead of its quarterly results due after the bell, also supported by an over 10 percent surge in oil prices on signs of a recovery in US fuel demand.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose over 2 percent after the drugmaker said it got the Indian drug regulator’s approval to conduct clinical trials of antiviral drug favipiravir, seen as a potential treatment for COVID-19.