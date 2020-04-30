Market Closing Bell: Sensex rises 997 points, Nifty above 9,850; Tata Motors surges 20% Updated : April 30, 2020 03:40 PM IST The Sensex ended 997 points higher at 33,717, while the Nifty50 settled 306 points higher at 9,860. Both indices saw their fourth straight session of gains in a holiday-shortened week, up around 6 percent each. Tata Motors, UPL, ONGC, Vedanta, and Hindalco were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365