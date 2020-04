Indian shares rose on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asian markets, as several countries eased coronavirus-induced lockdowns while oil prices jumped. The Sensex ended 605 points higher at 32,720, while Nifty rose 172 points to settle at 9,553.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan also rose 0.9 percent.

Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by financial and banking, which have been up for the third straight session on RBI boost to MFs. Nifty Fin Services rose 3 percent and Nifty Bank added 1.5 percent for the day. HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, TCS, and Infosys were the top contributor to the benchmarks.

Broader markets were also positive for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up around 1 percent each.

Other sectoral gainers included Nifty Metal, up 3.7 percent, Nifty IT, up over 2 percent, and Nifty Auto, up 1.8 percent. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG were in the red for the day.

Hindalco, HDFC, GAIL, Adani Ports, and HCL Tech were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Axis Bank, Asian Paints, HUL, Dr Reddy's and Titan led the losses.