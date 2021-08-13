Closing Bell: Sensex rises 600 points; Nifty above 16,500; Tata Consumer top gainer

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty closed at fresh record highs in the last session of the week but experienced some profit booking in the last few minutes.

Both the benchmarks closed a percent higher, with Sensex gaining 593 points to close 55,437 and Nifty ending 165 points higher at 16,529. However, the broader markets witnessed some selling with mid-caps and small-caps ending 0.30 percent lower.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Consumer, TCS, L&T, HCL Tech, Tata Steel were the top gainers, with each scrip rising between 2-4 percent. And Eicher Motors, Dr Reddy's, Power Grid, Cipla, Britannia led the losses with each scrip losing between 1-3 percent.

Of the Nifty's sectoral gauges, Nifty IT gained the most, rising over 1.35 percent. It was closely followed by Nifty FMCG, the index clocking gains of almost one percent. Indices like Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Metal, PSU and Private Bank, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas all ended in the green Friday. Whereas, indices like Nifty Realty, Healthcare, Pharma, and Media ended the day in the red.

The share price of Larsen & Toubro hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,676 apiece, rising over 3 percent, after the company bagged an order for an oxidation reactor from Technip Energies.