Closing Bell: Sensex rises 569 points to finish above 61,300; Nifty settles at 18,339

The Indian equity benchmark indices scaled record highs during the session on Thursday and closed almost a percent higher led by buying across the sectors.

The 30-scrip Sensex closed at a record high of 61,305.95, as it rose 568.90 points and the Nifty50 index surged 176.80 points to end at 18,338.55. The broader markets supported the rally as both mid-caps and small-caps rallied over half a percent higher.

Among the 50 stocks on Nifty, Adani Ports, Wipro, Grasim, ITC, and Power Grid lead the gains, as each scrip rose over 2 to 6 percent higher. Leading the losses were Coal India, Eicher Motors, Tata Motors, HCL Tech, and SBI Life.

Among sectors on NSE, every sector except Nifty Auto closed in the green. A strong rally was seen in metals, financials, consumer durables, and IT stocks.

On the weekly basis, Sensex, Nifty posted the biggest weekly gains in more than a month. Nifty Bank rose. more than 4 percent this week, biggest weekly gains in 5 months Midcap Index was up for 8th straight week, longest weekly gaining streak since 2010.

Globally, world stocks rose as investors reacted to more than expected rise in China's factory prices and digested US inflation data. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose half a percent. Japan's Nikkei surged 1.5 percent.

Nasdaq futures and S&P 500 futures were starting to creep up too, after Wall Street staged recovery overnight. The pan-European STOXX 600 index crawled up half a percent.

Over in commodities, oil prices edged higher almost 1.5 percent higher as dollar weakened. Both Brent crude and US oil were nearly 1.3 percent higher trading at $84.27 and $81.45, respectively.

With inputs from Reuters