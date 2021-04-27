Closing Bell: Sensex rises 557 points, Nifty closes above 14,650 Updated : April 27, 2021 03:43:51 IST Indian indices ended a percent higher on Tuesday led by gains in metals, financials, realty stocks even amid mixed global cues. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around 1.6 percent each. Published : April 27, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply