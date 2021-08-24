Closing Bell: Sensex rises 400 points, Nifty above 16,600; broader markets outperform

The Indian equity benchmark indices ended the day higher, with both indices closing almost a percent higher, tracking positive cues from the global markets.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed at 55,959 , over 403 points higher and the Nifty50 index closed over 128 points higher at 16,624. The broader markets participated in the rally with mid-caps and small-caps closing outperforming benchmarks and closing nearly 2 percent higher.

On the Nifty 50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Adani Ports, Tech Mahindra, and Bajaj Finance were the top gainers, with Bajaj Finserv gaining over 8 percent. Each of these scrips ended nearly 4-8 percent higher today. However, leading the losers was Nestle India that lost 1.5 percent. It was followed by Brittania, HDFC, Asian Paints, and HCL Tech; with each scrip losing over 1 percent.

On the sectoral front, Nifty Metals led the rally, surging as much as 3 percent. It was followed by Nifty Realty, the index closing almost 3 percent higher and Nifty Media, the index rising over 2 percent. Nifty Oil & Gas also closed in the green of the day, as it rose 1.5 percent. Nifty Pharma, Healthcare, and financial indices also closing over a percent higher. On the contrary, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG witnessed some selling today, with the indexes closing 0.25 and 0.89 percent, respectively.

