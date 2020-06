Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday led by gains in financials and metal stocks. The sentiment was positive, tracking gains in Asian shares, amid hopes of a liquidity boost from the US corporate bond-buying program.

The Sensex ended 376 points higher at 33,605 while the Nifty rose 100 points to settle at 9,914. Market breadth in favour of declines with the advance-decline ratio at 1:1.

US Federal Reserve said it would start purchasing a diversified range of investment-grade US corporate bonds in a bid to secure companies’ access to cash and ensure credit market liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Nifty and Sensex, which rallied more than 2 percent earlier fell around 1 percent over fears of escalating tensions between India and China. The Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a “violent faceoff” on a contested border.

Among stocks, HDFC Bank, HDFC, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, and Hindalco were the top gainers, while Tata Motors, Bharti Infratel, Tech Mahindra, IndusInd Bank, and Axis Bank led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. Nifty Fin Services rose the most, up 2.6 percent followed by Nifty Bank, which rose 1.7 percent. Nifty Metal and Nifty Auto also added 1.3 percent and 0.2 percent for the day. However, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Pharma decline, down 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent during the day.

Tata Motors' share price declined nearly 6 percent after the Tata Group auto major reported a consolidated loss of Rs 9,894.25 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a consolidated profit of Rs 1,117.5 crore in the same period last year. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,738.3 crore in Q3FY20.