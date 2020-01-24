Closing bell: Sensex rises 226 points, Nifty settles at 12,253

Domestic stock markets ended Friday's session on a positive note, as investors assessed a clutch of corporate earnings reports and awaited the release of the budget. The Sensex settled 226 points, or 0.63 percent higher at 41,613. The Nifty50 gained 73 points, or 0.60 percent, to close at 12,253.The Nifty MidCap 100 index surged a percent, while the banking gauge, Nifty Bank rose 0.86 percent.

Banking, financial services and FMCG stocks led the indices higher.

Nine out of 11 sectoral indices on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) settled higher, with the Nifty metal index ending 0.97 percent higher.

ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex. Top percentage gainers on the 50-scrip index were Yes Bank, Ultratech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Britannia and Kotak Mahindra Bank, ending between 2.23 percent and 4.03 percent higher.

"There have been mixed cues in the last couple of days, China is a cause of concern and domestically earnings have not been very encouraging," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities in Mumbai.