Market
Closing bell: Sensex rises 226 points, Nifty settles at 12,253
Updated : January 24, 2020 03:39 PM IST
Banking, financial services and FMCG stocks led the indices higher.
ICICI Bank, HDFC and Axis Bank were the top contributors to the gains in Sensex.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more