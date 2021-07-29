Closing Bell: Sensex rises 200 points; Nifty above 17,770; Hindalco surges 10%

The Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty closed higher Thursday as metal and IT stocks surged as the global share markets climbed after the US Federal Reserve signalled it was in no rush to taper stimulus. Chinese stocks also rebounded after the regulators eased concerns about the recent crackdown on sectors like tech and education.

The Sensex closed 209 points higher at 52,653 and the broader Nifty50 barometer surged 69 points to settle at 15,778. The broader market indices outperformed the benchmarks as mid-caps climbed over half a percent and small-caps climbed nearly 1 percent. The market breadth favoured bulls today and the advance-decline ratio surged to 3:2.

On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, SBI were the top gainers. And Maruti, Power Grid, ITC, Bajaj Auto, and Coal India led the losses.

Among NSE's sectoral gauges, Nifty Metal surged 5 percent, Nifty PSU Bank gained almost 3 percent, and Nifty IT and Realty surged 1.5 percent. On the contrary, Nifty FMCG lost almost 1 percent, followed by Nifty Pharma and Private Bank that fell 0.32 and 0.14 percent, respectively.

On the IPO front, the offering of Rolex Rings was 6.76 times so far on July 29, the second day of bidding. Investors have put in bids for 3.84 crore equity shares against the offer size of 56.85 lakh equity shares, as per the subscription data available on the exchanges.

While the offering of Glenmark Life Sciences was subscribed 17.75 times so far on July 29, the third and final day of bidding. The offer received bids for 26.65 crore equity shares against the IPO size of 1.50 crore equity shares, according to data available on the exchanges.