Closing Bell: Sensex rises 193 points, Nifty above 15,870; realty, metal, stocks shine

Indian benchmark indices were trading higher on Wednesday, with Nifty closing the day at around 15,870 level.

The Sensex ended 193 points higher at 53,054 , and the Nifty 50 rose 61 points to settle at 15,879. Meanwhile broader markets supported the rally, with the midcap and smallcap indices rising over half a percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Hindalco, Bajaj Finserv, UPL were the top gainers. And Titan, ONGC, Maruti, SBI Life, Reliance led the losses.

Of the indices, Nifty Metal rose the highest, garnering gains worth 2 percent. IT was followed by Nifty Realty, surging nearly 2 percent. Nifty Financials, FMCG, IT, Pharma also closed the day in the green. Nifty Media and Auto indices, however, ended the day in the red.

The share price of Tata Steel gained 4 percent on Wednesday after CLSA maintained its buy rating on the stock. CLSA has increased the target price of the stock to Rs 1,450 per share.

Tata Motors, however, continued its downward trajectory for the second straight session today, with the shares falling as much as 3 percent.

Fitch Ratings, on Wednesday, cut India’s growth forecast to 10 percent for the current fiscal. It had earlier estimated a 12.8 percent growth, but due to slowing recovery in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 infections, Fitch has cut the forecast. It said the rapid vaccination could support a sustainable revival in business and consumer confidence.

On the IPO front, the issue of Clean Science and Technology was subscribed 66 percent so far on Wednesday. On its first day of bidding, the offer received bids for 79.15 lakh equity shares, against IPO size of 1.23 crore shares.