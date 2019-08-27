Market
Closing bell: Sensex rises 147 points, Nifty above 11,100; Tata Motors gains 9%, Britannia up 7%
Updated : August 27, 2019 04:03 PM IST
The Sensex ended 147 points higher at 37,641, while the broader Nifty50 index added 47 points to end the day at 11,105.
Tata Motors, Britannia, Tata Steel, YES Bank, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap index advanced 1.8 percent.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more