Closing bell: Sensex rises 147 points, Nifty above 11,100; Tata Motors gains 9%, Britannia up 7%

Updated : August 27, 2019 04:03 PM IST

The Sensex ended 147 points higher at 37,641, while the broader Nifty50 index added 47 points to end the day at 11,105.
Tata Motors, Britannia, Tata Steel, YES Bank, and NTPC were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap index advanced 1.8 percent.
