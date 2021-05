The Indian equity benchmark indices ended Monday's volatile session on a positive note led by gains in banking and financial stocks. The Sensex gained 111.42 points, or 0.22 percent to 50,651.90, while the Nifty closed at 15,197.70, up 22.40 points, or 0.15 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 index jumped 1 percent and Nifty Midcap100 rallied 0.67 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty PSU Bank rallied the most over 2 percent followed by realty, media, IT, and pharma indices, while metals and FMCG indices closed in the red.